Maine Maple Producers open their doors and recipe books

Maine Maple Producers weekend has been rescheduled for October 9-11th; including a virtual recipe contest.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Maple Sunday has been a huge success in drawing visitors out to maple syrup farms throughout the state. This March, a new event was scheduled: Maine Maple Producers weekend was designed to introduce those behind the scenes to their consumers. While the weekend was postponed, it's now rescheduled for the second weekend in October; with limits.

Many events will be virtual this year, but there are still in-person celebrations scheduled at farms all over the state. Many producers have been offering online sales and pick-up options; and this October, some will be opening their doors and allowing a limited number of visitors in to learn a little more about the maple syrup industry.

The Maine Maple Producers Association is headed up by Scott Dunn, of Dunn Family Maple, who says they really wanted to find a way to share their passion for production with their consumers. "There is no doubt, the pandemic has hit our producers really hard. While the weekend of activities might look and feel a little different, we are confident we can provide the opportunity for people to safely celebrate pure Maine maple and support local producers. October is also perfect timing to raise awareness about the health benefits of maple products," said Dunn.

Virtual events include a Maine maple recipe contest, in which participants can share how they use Maine maple syrup in their meals or favorite beverages. Submissions must be in by September 26th. Celebrity judges will taste the recipes and announce the winner on October 9th at the Cumberland Fair sugar house. Winners will receive a trophy and a gift basket from the Maine Maple Producers Association. You can find contest rules and more information about the weekend here.