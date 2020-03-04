PORTLAND, Maine — With another month ahead of staying home, maybe you're starting to wonder how you can pep up the days with your kids?

Mad Science of Maine typically hosts birthday parties or school events; doing science experiments with students. Since they can't right now, they're offering them up to you to do at home.

Just find Mad Science of Maine on YouTube, and click on the videos tab. There, you'll find a number of do-it-yourself experiments you and your kids can try at home, with ingredients you probably already have in your pantry.

