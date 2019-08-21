PORTLAND, Maine — Wolfpack Lifting Nights
6 p.m. Monday (men's) and 6 p.m. Thursday (women's) 8 a.m. Saturday (coed). Wolfpack Fitness, Auburn. $5. www.facebook.com/WolfPackWorldWide/
A year-round outdoor workout, where you'll lift bricks, buckets of rocks, and cinder blocks. Let's not forget hitting tractor tires with a sledgehammer.
Outdoor Bootcamp
5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Various parks and public locations in Pittsfield. $10 drop-in/$75 for 6-week session. www.shawnamelanson.com
Trainer Shawna Melanson leads outdoor workouts twice a week in 6-week sessions. Classes move around to various parks and public spaces in Pittsfield, so you'll get a change of scenery while you sweat outside.
Get Out There Fitness
6:15 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. On the beaches (Mother’s Beach, Gooch’s Beach, Colony Beach) in Kennebunk off of Beach Avenue in Kennebunk.$17 drop-in/$120 per session. www.getouttherefitness.com
A year-round high-intensity workout on the beach! Leslie Carroll leads the 45 minute workouts multiple days a week - M-W-F - as well as Saturday workouts at 7:30 a.m. Locations change based on tides/wind/weather, but the views are pretty much always awesome.
Portland Sweat Project
6:29 a.m. Wednesdays. Various locations in Portland. Free. www.facebook.com/PortlandSweatProject/
From sprinting up hills to bootcamp-style workouts in local parks, City Hall, and Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland Sweat Project is a free, year-round outdoor workout that's also all about the fun. Like tug o' war, dodgeball, themed workouts and ocean plunges.
Beaver Park workout stations
Beaver Park, Lisbon. Park admission is $2 for residents and $4 for non-residents. www.lisbonme.org
Workout whenever you want at Beaver Park. There are easy-going trails and swimming ponds here, but also a cool one-mile fitness trail, complete with 70s-era workout stations. So you can create your own fitness experience, sweat it out at the stations, and then take a plunge in one of the ponds.