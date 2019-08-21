PORTLAND, Maine — Wolfpack Lifting Nights

6 p.m. Monday (men's) and 6 p.m. Thursday (women's) 8 a.m. Saturday (coed). Wolfpack Fitness, Auburn. $5. www.facebook.com/WolfPackWorldWide/

A year-round outdoor workout, where you'll lift bricks, buckets of rocks, and cinder blocks. Let's not forget hitting tractor tires with a sledgehammer.



Outdoor Bootcamp

5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Various parks and public locations in Pittsfield. $10 drop-in/$75 for 6-week session. www.shawnamelanson.com

Trainer Shawna Melanson leads outdoor workouts twice a week in 6-week sessions. Classes move around to various parks and public spaces in Pittsfield, so you'll get a change of scenery while you sweat outside.

Get Out There Fitness

6:15 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. On the beaches (Mother’s Beach, Gooch’s Beach, Colony Beach) in Kennebunk off of Beach Avenue in Kennebunk.$17 drop-in/$120 per session. www.getouttherefitness.com

A year-round high-intensity workout on the beach! Leslie Carroll leads the 45 minute workouts multiple days a week - M-W-F - as well as Saturday workouts at 7:30 a.m. Locations change based on tides/wind/weather, but the views are pretty much always awesome.



Portland Sweat Project

6:29 a.m. Wednesdays. Various locations in Portland. Free. www.facebook.com/PortlandSweatProject/

From sprinting up hills to bootcamp-style workouts in local parks, City Hall, and Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland Sweat Project is a free, year-round outdoor workout that's also all about the fun. Like tug o' war, dodgeball, themed workouts and ocean plunges.

Beaver Park workout stations

Beaver Park, Lisbon. Park admission is $2 for residents and $4 for non-residents. www.lisbonme.org

Workout whenever you want at Beaver Park. There are easy-going trails and swimming ponds here, but also a cool one-mile fitness trail, complete with 70s-era workout stations. So you can create your own fitness experience, sweat it out at the stations, and then take a plunge in one of the ponds.