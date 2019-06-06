PORTLAND, Maine — The Little Sea Folk Festival is a one-day gathering in Portland to celebrate Celtic music, dance, craft, and art; and the people whose heritage has settled in Maine.

From language lessons to dance classes and sport demonstrations, there is much more than music happening at Woodfords Congregational Church on Saturday, June 8th.

Bethany Waickman with the group 'Fodhla' was joined in our studio by Hanz Araki and Colleen Raney with 'Josephine County' to give us a sample of some of the music you'll hear on stage Saturday.

For ticket information, click here.