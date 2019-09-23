LEWISTON, Maine — If you're only using potatoes or bananas for eating, you're missing out. You can get a lot more use out of each; from shining your shoes to removing a splinter.

There are more than 50 life hacks inside the 2020 Farmers' Almanac. Here are just a few...

Coffee Grounds

- Exfoliant: 1/2 cup coffee grounds + 1/2 cup sugar + 1/4 cup coconut oil

- Fishing: Fill a worm container with coffee grounds, instead of dirt. The grounds make the worms more hyper, and more attractive to bass.

- De-icer for walkways: sprinkle on ice to add traction

- Steroid for carrots

- Repellant for slugs, snails, and cats in your garden

- Use it to scour pots and pans

- Garbage disposal freshener (use only occasionally)

Potatoes

- De-icer for windshield: cut in half and rub on windshield the night before

- Splinter removal: hold against skin at infected spot for 10 minutes

- Poison ivy treatment

- Eye de-puffer: cut chunks and place over your eyes to reduce swelling

- Rust remover: add salt or baking soda to potato and rub

Banana peels

- Shoe shine: rub inside of banana skin directly on the shoe and polish with a dry cloth

- Mosquito bite relief: before ointment, try rubbing the inside of a banana peel to reduce swelling

- Rose booster: place banana skins in a spray bottle of warm water and let it sit for two weeks until fermented. Spray on bushes

- Soil enrichment: add banana peels to soil to help tomato and green peppers thrive (bananas contain potash and phosphorus).

Pickle juice

- Relieve leg cramps: relieve the pain of a Charley horse

- Cure hiccups

- Steam vegetables to add the perfect touch of dill and salt seasoning

Gum

- Chew to help forget that song stuck in your head