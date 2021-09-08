How to scrub your grill with an onion, when to cook vegetables in cold water vs. warm, and other life hacks from the Farmers' Almanac.

LEWISTON, Maine — Every year around this time a new Farmers' Almanac is released. Within it, you'll find all sorts of predictions about the upcoming winter and information about the moon's cycles, and when to plant and harvest.

You'll also find a unique section of life hacks, tips for getting through Maine's seasons with flair. Peter Geiger, from the Farmers' Almanac, shared some of his favorite hacks for the season.

Keeping your beverages cold without diluting them

Slice a lemon into pieces and place them on a tray. Put the tray into the freezer, then use the lemon slices to keep your iced tea cool, without watering it down.

Fill an ice tray with leftover coffee, and stick it in the freezer. You'll have coffee ice cubes to add to your iced coffee.

Clean your grill while adding flavor

Cut an onion in half and place each half face down. Poke a long fork into the top of one half and use that as a "grill brush" to not only clean your grill, but grease it and add some flavor. If you're using a charcoal grill, toss the onion into the charcoal after using it.

How to cook vegetables properly

If it's an above ground crop like peas or corn, boil the water before adding the vegetables. The reason for that, Geiger tells us, is the membrane of those vegetables is thin, so all you need to do is heat the vegetable.

Root crops, on the other hand, have a thicker membrane, so you'll want to start them in cold water and bring that to a boil. Do that for vegetables like potatoes.

Cooking fish in your dishwasher

Who would want to, is of course the question you're asking... but if you're looking to accomplish two things at once, cook your dinner while cleaning dishes.

Geiger's advice is to season your fish and then wrap it TWICE in heavy duty tin foil before placing it on the top rack of your dishwasher. Let it run its cycle, and you've got dinner.