SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As a child, what can be more exciting than meeting your superhero? Maybe learning how to draw that superhero from the person who created them in the first place. That's one of many workshops featured at Kids Con New England; a comic con designed specifically for young fans and their families.

Emily Drouin created the event four years ago in New Hampshire. This year, for the first time, it's coming to South Portland, Maine. Drouin is an illustrator and an educator, and wanted to inspire a dream for kids who want to meet their superhero; learn how to fight like one; learn how to draw one; or at the very least spark an interest in reading.

