PORTLAND, Maine — "Students Today. Rock stars for life." -- That's the unofficial motto of Maine Academy of Modern Music, where kids learn four key principles of life, and how to play instruments.

MAMM's website reads: "Our core values are rooted in the important role music plays in cultivating harmony, resilience, leadership, and community.

HARMONY : We teach our students that together we can achieve great things. Music is an important tool that promotes communication, teamwork, and cooperation.

RESILIENCE : In the belief that learning from failure makes us stronger: each new note, chord, beat, or measure provides an opportunity to get it right or improve.

LEADERSHIP : Through collaboration and performance, students develop confidence in themselves, their voice, and their ability to make an impact on the world.

COMMUNITY: Music brings people together. MAMM programs and events connect students to their communities, foster relationships through shared experiences, and engage audiences across Maine."

At MAMM, music is taught to anyone who wants to learn these life skills, whether they can afford an instrument or not; which is where fundraisers like "Chords For Kids" come in on Friday, November 22nd at Aura in Portland. Students are paired into bands; rehearse and learn how to collaborate; then share their music on stage.

We had two bands in our 207 studio ahead of the "Chords For Kids" concert; "Rust," which is made up of mostly 11-year-old kids; and the band, "Without Logic."