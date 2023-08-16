Restored works of Francis Ford premiering at Portland film festival

The Maine Irish Heritage Center's John and Francis Ford Film Festival is back in Portland, and this year the celebrations go beyond the city.

PORTLAND, Maine — The John and Francis Ford Film Festival is a celebration that dates back to 1970. It honors brothers from Portland with deep Irish roots who went on to become two of the most influential men in cinema.

This weekend, the festival is back in Portland, and it's also expanding to a new location: Lincoln Theatre in Damariscotta.

"The festival promises an array of opportunities that will appeal to both devoted film enthusiasts and those seeking an enjoyable summer weekend activity," according to a release from the Maine Irish Heritage Center. "A highlight of the event will be the premieres of three recently restored silent films by Francis Ford, offering audiences a rare glimpse into these long hidden cinematic treasures."

Watch the full interview above to learn more about this year's festival.