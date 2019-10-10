PORTLAND, Maine — The organizers of the Damnationland film series want to present movies that are short and scary, and in the last decade they’ve carved out a nice little niche. The program for this year’s series will “showcase world premieres of short features produced in Maine by Maine-based filmmakers, crafted especially for the Halloween season.”

This is the time of year when plenty of people want to sit in a dark theater and watch a movie that leaves them anywhere from unsettled to horrified. Damnationland aims to deliver those emotions. Want to learn more about some of the films and meet a few of the people who made them? Watch our interview.

