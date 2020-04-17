BIDDEFORD, Maine — When Kyle Poissonnier started designing clothes, he wanted them to mean something. It was always part of the business model to donate proceeds from sweatshirts and t-shirts to life-saving organizations like the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

We were actually planning on visiting Catalyst for Change Wear in their brand new retail space in Biddeford, until rules went into place for social distancing. Kyle even thought he'd just stop doing what he was doing, until he heard from customers all around the country that they still needed him.

"When things got really bad we all kind of just stopped moving for a minute and we assessed, is this important right now? Do we take a step back? Obviously we had to close the store," Kyle says. "We actually put it out to the ether, to our customers, do you guys want us to keep going? We understand that lot of people aren't thinking about extra things right now. It was a resounding yes, which I was really caught off-guard by. On top of that too, it was, 'Can you please make certain things available all the time?' so the 'keep going' lines and the 'refuse to sink' lines, that are normally reserved for suicide awareness month... people were having a really tough time."

Jobs lost; businesses all over the country facing uncertainty; but his followers wanted Kyle to "Keep Going," which actually inspired a new business model. Customers from all over have sent in sayings that inspire them... sayings that will be printed onto shirts, like "One day at a time."

Kyle says a lot of the sales have been gifts for others. "Grateful" shirts have been sent to healthcare workers, and a previous design saying, "Local" has a new word attached to encourage people to continue supporting local businesses. On top of that, Kyle has been doing giveaways with his social media followers; picking ten different people and buying them a gift card to their favorite local shop.

"The feeling that the people are giving back to us right now, and what I'm seeing with other businesses and the support, I hope people really remember this years from now as when people all kind of came together to kind of help other people's dreams stay alive," says Kyle. You can find more information here.

