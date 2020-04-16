LYMAN, Maine — Throughout the year, there's a need to help feed hungry Mainers. That doesn't change in the wake of a pandemic; what does change, however, is the amount of donations that come in.

While Paul and Abraham Lorrain watch their own sales decrease at Funky Bow Beer Company in Lyman, it's always been part of their business model to help those around them. So while they still invite people to call ahead for some take-out pizza and beer from the farm - usually packed with people and live music - they're also asking for something in return: donations.

The Lorrains are collecting any non-perishable items that can be spared from the pantry; maybe you bought a few too many for quarantine. The donations will then be given to food pantries in York County. Abraham says the partnership is through United Way, who tells them that donations are down by quite a bit in the midst of the pandemic.

Abraham and Paul Lorrain, Funky Bow Beer Company

With 25 acres, and horses to feed, Paul invites visitors to stop by the farm in Lyman, where there's usually quite a gathering on Friday and Saturday nights - just be sure to keep your distance from others. Beer and wood fired pizza are still available. Paul says people have been dropping their tailgates or eating in the car.

The guys from Funky Bow have also been donating loads of their pizza to area hospitals, different times of the day so that they can properly thank each shift working.

Hours:

Wednesday, Thursday: 3:30-7 PM (last order for delivery 5:30 PM, last order for pickup 6:45 PM)

Friday, Saturday: 1-7 PM (last order for delivery 5:30 PM, last order for pickup 6:30 PM)

Sunday: 1-5 PM (last order for delivery 3:30 PM, last order for pickup 4 PM)

To order ahead, call 207.710.1544