If you've been able to save money during pandemic, here's what to do with it - a financial planner's advice

If you were able to save this past year, Certified Financial Planner, Lauren Moone suggests five smart things to do with it.

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of thousands of people found themselves jobless during the pandemic. Closures hit certain industries hard, and many people are still struggling to find work, or struggling with the thought of going back to work in an unsafe environment.

For many others, the pandemic actually turned out to be a financial boost. With vacations on hold, commuting costs down, and more families cooking at home, many households were able to save extra cash and bank their stimulus checks.

Lauren Moone is an Executive Vice President at Mirador Capital Partners and has been providing investment advice for more than 13 years. If you were lucky enough to keep your job and tuck money into savings, Moone has a few suggestions that could help grow those funds.

1. Pay down debt

Any financial advisor will tell you that high interest debt is the one of the first things you should get off your back. This will have a positive effect on your credit score and free up funds for investing in other areas of your life.

2. Maximize Your Retirement Accounts

If you haven’t maximized contributions to your retirement accounts and do not plan to by year end, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of the magic that is compound interest.

3. Add to the emergency fund coffers

A part of any good financial plan is having 3-6 months of emergency funds that you can access quickly. If you find yourself without an income, you will be proud of yourself for having the discipline to save this money.

4. Save for a post-COVID vacation

If you had a vacation planned for 2020, chances are those plans have been scrapped. Here’s an opportunity to make the next one extra-special. Saving for a future date is a great way to fantasize during an otherwise dreary time and can be an effective way to boost morale around the house!

5. Invest in a brokerage account