Identifying 'emotional complexity' in loved ones

How you can help a loved one is dealing with emotional complexity navigate frequent mood changes.

PORTLAND, Maine — Emotions have gotten the best of many of us through this pandemic, but struggling to come out of those emotions can be a sign of something deeper.

Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Colleen Cira talked with us about emotional complexity. Frequent mood changes can be one symptom, but how do you know if your loved one is emotionally complex? And if they do, how can you best support them?

Here's what Dr. Cira had to say:

Emotionally complexity can mean a lot of things, but generally, it can be understood as someone who is difficult to predict how they will feel, think, behave, or react. Your partner may be emotionally complex if they:

Experience frequent mood changes. If you feel like you never know what kind of mood your partner will be in, this speaks to emotional complexity. Your partner may be easily triggered by things that happen in their day-to-day life, which means what starts out as a perfectly good day can change quickly.