How to better manage your response to social media posts

PORTLAND, Maine — Facebook has come under fire in the last few months, following testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen who argues the company's news feed algorithm has only fanned hatred and steered users toward extremism and conspiracy theories.

Nadine Levitt is an education advocate who said adults and many children get too much of their information from Facebook. She said everyone needs a healthier understanding of how the algorithm works, and how to better manage your response to what you see online: