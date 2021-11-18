How to better manage your response to social media posts

PORTLAND, Maine — Facebook has come under fire in the last few months, following testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen who argues the company's news feed algorithm has only fanned hatred and steered users toward extremism and conspiracy theories.
Nadine Levitt is an education advocate who said adults and many children get too much of their information from Facebook. She said everyone needs a healthier understanding of how the algorithm works, and how to better manage your response to what you see online:
- Anger creates an alarm response in your body, which is designed to get your attention. Because emotions don’t come alone, they come in groups, the accompanying emotions are also often designed to create an alarm response, and this is what sets off the loud wall of thought patterns.
- Less challenging emotions like happiness and joy, don´t motivate any change, they simply reward you with dopamine and other chemicals.
- Our brains are programmed to recognize patterns and use those patterns to try and predict the future. But those patterns are usually not based on fact—they are based on the stories we tell ourselves.
- When we see content that elicits an emotion with an alarm response, like anger, our brains immediately kick into story mode recognizing patterns, and then we need to try and fact-check that story by searching for more content.
Some advice:
- With practice, you can become faster in your awareness that you are being sucked into a story. When you feel this momentum, stop and step away.
- Diversify where you get your content from, and try perspective-taking, which will foster greater empathy.
- Avoid comparisons as much as you can. The posts you are seeing are only an aspirational representation of everyone’s life (at best!) And remember, perfection is not attainable.
- Emotional intelligence is a learned skill set, so set yourself up with simple rituals that develop your skills.