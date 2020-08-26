'How Sex Therapy Advice Can Improve Job Performance Reviews'

Dr. Roger Hall, PhD is a business psychologist, executive coach, and author of 'Staying Happy Being Productive: The Big 10 Things Successful People Do.'

PORTLAND, Maine — Here's a strange question; how can sex therapy advice help improve your job performance? According to Dr. Roger Hall, PhD, it's knowing what you yourself can do to make your job more streamlined.

Dr. Roger Hall is an author and business psychologist who started his career as a clinician helping individuals work through their issues in marriage. He learned that there are plenty of parallels between work life and home life. "I remember in my training reading a sex therapy book, and the author made a really great distinction. She said there’s a difference between a goal and a desire," Dr. Hall says. "She was talking about in the bedroom and what she said was a goal is something that you want that requires only your cooperation, and a desire is something that you want that requires at least one other person‘s cooperation."

Dr. Hall realized that distinction works in many different scenarios, including the workplace. "Managers and bosses will come up with their annual goals and you’ll have annual performance review and it will be a 'goal,' but it isn’t a goal at all, it’s really a desire. It requires that two people cooperate together. If my pay increase is dependent on Bob over here that’s a wonderful desire but it’s a lousy goal because I don’t control Bob," Hall explains.

What does that mean when you're sitting in your annual job performance review and your boss wants to plan out some 'goals?'

"It’s important for you not to agree to a goal that requires someone else’s cooperation," says Hall. "So if I've got direct reports, I can define my success by the behavior I do, but may still not be successful. It’s important for me when I talk to my boss to say, 'I can produce this thing and I can attempt to influence my direct reports, but since I don’t pick them up and carry them I can’t make them do it.'"

Understanding that you can only control your own behavior changes your viewpoint. Dr. Hall says that relates back to a marriage, "To have a better marriage is a wonderful desire but a lousy goal. My goal is, 'How do I become an excellent husband to my wife?' So I have to study my wife and what matters to her and ask her then I decide what behavior I must exhibit to be an excellent husband."