PORTLAND, Maine — It's the story of love, manners, and mistaken identity; Portland Stage Company is presenting "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde.

Two bachelors, tired of their mundane lives, create elaborate lies, which grow out of control, and become difficult to manage.

We spoke with the two lead actors, Ross Cowan and Max Samuels, who say the writing of the play moves so quickly and is still funny more than 100 years after it debuted.

It's a classic, and both Cowan and Samuels had seen the play before, but say the audience should expect something different in Portland for this.

