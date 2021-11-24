Holiday events featured in ‘The Maine Play Book, Vol. 2’

From Cape Elizabeth to Bethel, Jennifer Hazard shares four holiday events and winter wonderlands to check out with family.

PORTLAND, Maine — As the pandemic pushed more families outside, looking for unique things to do or places to explore, Jennifer Hazard and Islandport Press published a sequel to "The Maine Play Book."

Both volumes feature events in all four seasons, along with hikes, picnic spots, and unique Maine treasures. Hazard shared with us a few events happening this holiday season.

L.L. Bean is opening a new space in Freeport as part of its Northern Lights series that runs through December 31st. While the annual event typically features hot chocolate and a winter wonderland for families to explore, this year a skating rink with heated benches has been added to keep families entertained while waiting for their visit with Santa and his reindeer.

The Old Farm Christmas Place in Cape Elizabeth is a great stop to grab your Christmas tree. You can either hike up to the tree farm or take a wagon ride. Many people stop in ahead of time to "tag" their tree with a scarf or mitten, then come back to pick it up a little closer to the holiday.

The Old Farm Christmas Place has a fire pit to warm up by as you sip hot cocoa, and a gift shop filled with Maine goodies including fleece scarves and mittens, and candles that look like treats.

On November 28th, the first night of Chanukah, celebrate the lighting of Maine's largest menorah at Portland City Hall at 4:15 p.m. A car-top menorah parade starts at the Jewish Community Alliance and ends at City Hall. The event will also feature live music, hot latkes and doughnuts, and kids' crafts.

Once the snow flies head to Carter's Cross-Country Ski Center in Bethel. You can bring your own skis or snowshoes to hit the trails or rent them. You can also buy new gear or trade your old stuff in for something new at Carter's.

To learn more about "The Maine Play Book," Volume 2," click here.