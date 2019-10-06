SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine is a state full of small businesses and Gorham Savings Bank has been helping a few of them with its LaunchPad 50k small business competition.

Businesses can apply for a no-strings attached grant. The winner was just announced on June 4th: Casco Bay Creamery.

Its co-founders Alicia Menard and Jennell Carter tell us the money will help them technically; they plan to purchase a horizontal flow wrapper. "We've really had to scale up production... we've needed a more efficient way to package," says Menard.

"We've already bought a machine that helps us form and fill faster, but as I mentioned at the competition it's like Lucy and Ethel on the other end; it's coming out so fast we can't package it fast enough because we are still packaging by hand."

To learn more about the competition, click here.