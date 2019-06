LEWISTON, Maine — It will only be on stage for a few weeks, but the musical "Grease" is already making a big scene in Lewiston at The Public Theatre.

We caught up with the two lead actors ahead of the show; Tanner Callicutt plays Danny and Katie Brnjac takes on the role of Sandy.

You can expect good chemistry between the two on stage, because they've been training together at Elon University in North Carolina.

