207 Interview

Gov. Janet Mills, Democrat seeking second term, speaks with 207

PORTLAND, Maine — This fall, 207 is interviewing candidates for major offices in Maine. 

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is running for a second term. The other candidates on the ballot are independent Sam Hunkler and Maine's former Republican governor, Paul Lepage.

Here’s a quick biography of Mills.

Job: Attorney.

Residence: Augusta. She grew up in Farmington.

Previous campaigns for office: Ran for governor in 2018 and won. 

Previous government experience: Maine Attorney General.

In our conversation, Mills spoke about her first priority if re-elected, how she would tackle inflation and a looming recession, and where she stands on LGBTQ+ and critical race topics being taught in Maine classrooms.

Watch our interview to learn more.

