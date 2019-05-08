FRIENDSHIP, Maine — One look from shore at the ship named "America," and you can tell she's unique. "This is all cypress it's actually just baseboard, but it was out of a church in Biddeford I dismantled," This wooden ship was built completely by hand by Tom Joyal out of materials salvaged from old buildings.

"There's a couple of posts on this conservatory from the 1790's," says Joyal during a tour. "That one's 1900 from York Harbor."

Even her name was born from a unique circumstance. "Kind of the impetus to name it was my brother's hat," says Joyal. "He took his own life and I got his worldly possessions and that was in the box, so I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to name it America.'"

We first talked with Joyal about his ambitious goal to renovate the ship back in the winter when he told us it took him 10 years to finally start working on it.

In March, "America" was ready and Joyal hit the high seas with his wife Tiffany. The goal was to head south, spreading a message of love for America the country, and giving tours of "America" the ship.

Things didn't go exactly to plan on "America's" maiden voyage, but Joyal expected that. With a few kinks worked out, Joyal and his wife, two dogs, and one cat will hit the high seas once again in December.

To follow their journey, click here.

You can see "America" up close at the Annual Maine Boat and Home Show in Rockland on August 9th-11th.