RANGELEY, Maine — Wicked Maine Outdoor Fest

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Cumberland Fairgrounds, Cumberland. $10/Free 12 and under. www.wickedmaineoutdoorfest.com

Lots of hands-on activities like archery, axe-throwing, fly casting, geocaching, and a rock wall. Plus lots of outdoor adventure vendors, food trucks, live music, beer/wine. An all-ages event benefits the Girl Scouts of Maine.



Boxing + Beverages Father’s Day Special

10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 16. The Boxing Studio, Topsham. $50. facebook.com/theboxingstudio

Bring your dad (or anyone, really) out to The Boxing Studio in Topsham for a 1.5-hour boxing class. Perfect for beginners, you'll learn the basics



Full Moon Hike

8-9:30 p.m. Monday, June 17. Free. Hatchery Brook Preserve, Rangeley. www.rlht.org

Experience the sights and sounds of the forest at night during a full moon hike at Hatchery Brook Preserve. Bring a flashlight (no headlamps please) and enjoy 2 miles of hiking with Rangelely Lakes Heritage Trust staff.



Celebrate Summer Solstice w/Bioluminescence Night Paddle

8-11 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Castine Kayak, Castine. $65-$85. www.castinekayak.com

Experience an evening paddle in Castine Harbor under a blanket of stars and in the midst of bioluminescent organisms of the water that swirl and light up with every stroke of your paddle. Fascinating! Castine’s Harbor is Maine’s own Bioluminescent Bay with a unique ecosystem that creates the perfect environment for these glow in the dark phytoplankton to survive and multiply.



Androscoggin Land Trust River Race

9 a.m. Saturday, June 22. Festival Plaza, Auburn. $25 single boat, $35 double boat in advance, $30/$40 day of.

Open to all to launch canoes, kayaks, paddle boards, (and more!) into the Androscoggin River and complete one of three courses, ranging from 1.5 to 7 miles. This event is held in conjunction with the Great Falls Brewfest, which takes place that afternoon a stones-throw across the river (racers get 15% off brewfest ticket).