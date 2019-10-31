PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW # 1

WHO: The Masterstroke Queen Experience

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday (Halloween!)

WHERE: Port City Music Hall

HOW MUCH: $12 in advance, $15 day of show, $ 30 preferred seating, 18-plus show.

TICKETS & INFO: https://statetheatreportland.com/events/the-masterstroke-queen-experience/

WHY GO: Because Sean Slaughter and his 7 piece band put on an epic show. Slaughter said they’ll throw in a few deep cuts to satisfy hardcore fans, and there also will be a costume contest with cash prizes and a photo booth.

SHOW # 2

WHO: Jenny Lewis

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

WHERE: State Theatre, Portland

HOW MUCH: $25 in advance, $30 day of show

TICKETS & INFO: https://statetheatreportland.com/events/jenny-lewis/

WHY GO: Jenny Lewis was in Maine earlier this summer as the opening act for Death Cab for Cutie at Thompson’s Point, but this time she’s the headliner. Lewis is coming off the March release of her latest album, “On the Line,” with includes the standout tracks “Heads Gonna Roll,” “Red Bull & Hennessy,” “Do Si Do” and “Little White Dove.” A nocturnal electronic pop artist, La Force, opens the show.

SHOW # 3

WHO: Patty Griffin

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. w/opener Lori McKenna

WHERE: State Theatre, Portland

HOW MUCH: $40 to $64

TICKETS & INFO: https://statetheatreportland.com/events/patty-griffin/

AND

Saturday, Nov. 9 @ Opera House at Boothbay Harbor w/opener Rose Cousins

Tickets & INFO: https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/patty-griffin/

WHY GO: Patty Griffin is one of the most tremendous singer-songwriters on the planet and she’s from Old Town, Maine!

SHOW #4

WHO: Kaki King

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22

WHERE: One Longfellow Square, Portland.

HOW MUCH: $25 in advance, $30 day of show

TICKETS & INFO: https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event-registration/?ee=1243

WHY GO: Simply put, Kaki King is one of the greatest guitarists of our lifetime. She’s released 8 studio albums and one live one.

King's fingerstyle playing combines fret-tapping with slap bass techniques, using the guitar for percussive beats, as well as sound layering and looping.

