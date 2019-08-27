Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Blu Ray release on August 27th): Critics were down on this movie for having too many monsters and not enough plot; but perhaps they are just unfamiliar with the Godzilla formula? This movie was tons of fun and features kaiju-sized battling. This is good year for the king too with the forthcoming Criterion Collection 1000th release as a Godzilla boxset of the original Showa Era films.

Collection of Mana for Nintendo Switch (Release August 27th): It’s not every day there’s a new release for a game that’s 25 years old but ‘Trails of Mana’ originally for the Super Nintendo has never been available in the US until it arrived on Nintendo Switch. It has been available on the e-shop for a few months but this is the first physical release ever. The impossible has happened – Nintendo released a classic 16 bit RPG with a 3 in the title. Perhaps another iconic franchise is to follow?

Apocalypse Now 40th Anniversary 4KHD (Release August 27th): Re-Remastered audio and visuals the 4K release of Coppola’s masterpiece will be a real treat for your high end TV. I love the smell of high def in the morning.

Rocketman (August 27th): Bohemian Rhapsody feel a little too sanitized for you? Want to put the sex and drugs back in rock & roll? Hard Rocketman has you covered. Sometimes fantastical, but always real Egerton delivers in spades as Sir Elton. He’s got a heck of a singing voice too.