PORTLAND, Maine — Jay Leno kicked off his career as a substitute for Johnny Carson before moving into his own late night spot. Now, Jay Leno does what *he wants to do... hanging out with people who love cars as much as he does on his NBC show, "Jay Leno's Garage," and touring the country doing more than 200 stand-up shows a year.

We sat down with Leno ahead of a show in Portland at Merrill Auditorium. We talked about his extensive career; the highs and lows; and life growing up in Massachusetts, where his appreciation for cars began.

Even with more than 180 cars and 160 motorcycles in his own collection, he loves meeting new people and learning about their collections; hearing the stories behind each vehicle.

Part two of our conversation airs Tuesday on 207.