PORTLAND, Maine — Many artists have been inspired by the beauty Maine has to offer. Judy Glickman Lauder is just one of them; a photographer who spends a lot of time at her home on Great Diamond Island.

Judy finds beauty in the ocean that surrounds her, and the bustling streets of Portland.

While Maine is the focus of a few different collections of her photography, she's recently published a book containing a much darker work of art. "Beyond The Shadows: The Holocaust and the Danish Exception," features haunting photographs taken at various Holocaust sites as well as interviews and conversations with survivors and those who helped others.

Judy Glickman Lauder will be at the museum on Tuesday to talk about her book and sign copies. While it's a collection of more than 30 years of work, she says the content is relevant to today.

