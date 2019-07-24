Lexie Stevenson is the kind of student who works hard to get ahead. It's why she pushed herself as a swimmer in high school, becoming a three-time bronze medalist in swimming at the Junior Olympics; in the midst of playing soccer year-round; acting in school musicals; and participating in Miss Teen USA pageant, coming in as 1st Runner-Up in both 2014 and 2015.

Lexie was a member of the Brunswick High School Treble Choir, while landing acting roles in major films and television shows like The Vampire Diaries and Alvin and the Chipmunks 4: Road Chip.

It was that drive that got her into SUNY College; but right before her first payment was due; Lexie wondered if she was making the right choice. Her uncle was in Los Angeles working as an actor and convinced her to defer college for a year, and give her career a shot first.

Lexie admits L.A. was a lot more challenging than she was ready for. Seven months into living out there, Lexie called her agent and said she was ready to pack up and start going to college; but her agent had just gotten a call back from the soap opera, "The Young And The Restless." Two days later, Lexie had landed the role of Mattie Ashby, the daughter of Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil).

After nearly two years in her recurring role, Lexie says she's learned a lot from the veteran actors on set. She calls them her work family; saying everyone was welcoming and eager to answer any questions she had. "In the beginning, there were a LOT of questions," Lexie jokes.

With a few years in L.A. under her belt, this 20-year-old is trying new projects in music, spending some time in the studio to record. She comes back to Maine to visit her family and friends when she can, which she says keeps her grounded.

To follow Lexie Stevenson, click here.