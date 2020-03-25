PORTLAND, Maine — A year's worth of planning goes into the Maine Flower Show; and now that it's canceled, organizers have teamed up with sponsor Norway Savings Bank to still find a way to share some of that spring cheer. According to Mark Faunce, the chairperson of the Maine Flower Show, on Thursday only, all flowers grown for the show will be available at select nurseries free of charge.

Those nurseries are:

O'Donal's in Gorham

Broadway Gardens in South Portland and in Westbrook

Genest Landscape and Masonry in Windham

Gagne and Son in Westbrook

If you're interested in picking up flowers you're asked to check in ahead of time, and if you show up and see a crowd, please stay in your car. Nurseries will be trying to figure out their own best practices to keep a safe social distance, while distributing the flowers.

To learn more, click here.

RELATED: Teachers adapt; create morning show for students and parents

RELATED: Are you mindlessly snacking at home these days? Here’s how to reduce temptation