PORTLAND, Maine — Hollow Moon
1 oz. Laird's bonded Applejack
3/4 oz. Amontillado
1/2 oz. Overholt bonded
1/2 oz. lemon
1/2 oz. tea/black peppercorn syrup
1/2 oz. 2:1
tsp. tumeric 2:1
Shake, strain into coupe
Garnish: cracked pink peppercorn
Harbor Coat
1.5 oz. scotch
1/2 oz. lemon
1/2 oz. tumeric 2:1
1/2 oz. 2:1
1/4 oz. ginger
Combine ingredients and pout into toddy mug; top with hot water
Garnish: torched cinnamon stick, orange peel
