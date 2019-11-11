PORTLAND, Maine — Hollow Moon

1 oz. Laird's bonded Applejack

3/4 oz. Amontillado

1/2 oz. Overholt bonded

1/2 oz. lemon

1/2 oz. tea/black peppercorn syrup

1/2 oz. 2:1

tsp. tumeric 2:1

Shake, strain into coupe

Garnish: cracked pink peppercorn

Harbor Coat

1.5 oz. scotch

1/2 oz. lemon

1/2 oz. tumeric 2:1

1/2 oz. 2:1

1/4 oz. ginger

Combine ingredients and pout into toddy mug; top with hot water 

Garnish: torched cinnamon stick, orange peel

