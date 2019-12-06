PORTLAND, Maine — Xander Berkeley is what is known as a working actor, and to confirm the accuracy of that description all you have to do is look him up on IMDB. It lists a formidable acting 237 credits, the first being the movie “Mommie Dearest” (he played Joan Crawford’s adult son) and one of the latest being “The Maestro,” an independent movie that will be screened June 13th at the State Theatre in Portland. In between Berkeley was all over the cinematic and TV map, in shows ranging from “M*A*S*H” to “Aaahh!!! Real Monsters” (gotta admit I don’t remember that one) to “The Walking Dead” and films such as “Terminator II: Judgment Day,” “Apollo 13” and “Air Force One.”

Despite all that work, Berkeley is not a household name. Instead he’s one of those actors whom you see on screen and say, “Oh, yeah, I know that guy. He’s good.”

Now, after forty years in Los Angeles, he has moved to Maine with his wife, actress Sarah Clarke (they met while working on the TV show “24”), and their two children. What’s he doing here? And why does he think he can launch some new projects with the idea of shooting them in the state that’s farthest from California? Watch our interview and find out.

