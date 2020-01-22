LEWISTON, Maine — After years of marriage, children, and careers it's fair to say a lot of people have hit lulls with their partner; that's the story line of a production called "Sexy Laundry" on stage now at The Public Theatre in Lewiston.

Russell Berrigan plays the role of Henry, while Maura O'Brien plays his wife, Alice. With just two characters on stage for an entire show, the chemistry needs to make sense. Berrigan and O'Brien have never worked together, but said the show is something anyone who has been in a long-term relationship can relate to, which makes things much more comfortable on stage.

The set up begins when "Alice" brings her husband to a hotel room with a book called, "Sex For Dummies." While the two try to navigate some of the tips the book offers, things get awkward, funny, and sometimes very real.

