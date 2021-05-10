Finding family roots on the other side of the world

Charles Maddaus traveled to post-Soviet Latvia to fill in the blanks of his family history. He writes about his journey in, "The Crossing."

PORTLAND, Maine — For some, the process of finding ancestors and learning more about family simply requires some Googling and an ancestry kit, but Charles Maddaus wanted more.

It took him years to take a journey that would eventually lead him to his family, who not only answered questions but also left him wanting to know so much more than he even realized.

It was a journey he writes about in his book, The Crossing, piecing together tapestries of a history he only heard bits and pieces of from his father and grandmother.

The high school English teacher documents his travels as he meets extended family members, and learns about Latvian culture. I asked him what he hoped others could learn from his own experience. To learn more, watch our interview.