PORTLAND, Maine — Firebird Trail Races

7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Lowell Preserve, Windham. $25 (13M), $35 (50K) + donation to any nonprofit. facebook.com/Firebird50Race/

Choose from two challenging course options: 13M or 50K. Both start at Lowell Preserve in Windham and run through Blackstrap Hill Preserve in Falmouth. Entry into this race includes proof of a donation (at least $20) to your favorite charity.

Autumn and Ale 10K

9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. $35 in advance $40 day of. Maine Indoor Karting, Scarborough. easterntrail.org

This 10K starts at Maine Indoor Karting and then joins the Eastern Trail through the Scarborough Marsh before turning back around. Back at Maine Indoor Karting, there’s a beer garden sponsored by Nonesuch River Brewing.



Funky Bow Trail Hop

9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Funky Bow Brewery, Lyman. $35. funkybowbeercompany.com

A 5k through the woods behind Funky Bow Brewery. The first 150 runners who sign up get a commemorative Funky Bow Trail Hop glass filled with beer.

Race through the Woods

10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Hidden Valley Nature Center, Jefferson. $25 (5.5 miler), $35 (half marathon). midcoastconservancy.org

Choose from two course options: a half-marathon or a 5.5-mile race, running through the woods, up steep hills, and past ponds. Stick around after for bonfire, hot cider, and beer from Sheepscot Valley Brewing Company.

Bad Little Trail Run

10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5. Sunrise Trail, Whitneyville. $15-$25. downeastcoastalconservancy.org

There are two race distances: 7 miles and 2.5 miles. Both courses start and end in Whitneyville and are followed by post-race food, celebration and awards ceremony. The two courses are mostly single track trail with stretches through Machias River Preserve, along the river, under giant hemlocks, over rocks and roots and bog bridges.

RELATED: Preserving memories through mittens

RELATED: A foodie town has a secret across the bay

Run the Ridge Trail Race

8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Sunset Ridge, Westbrook. $30. runtheridge.racewire.com

Hit the scenic trails at Sunset Ridge in Westbrook. Choose from a 5K, 10K, or K9 5K (where you run with your dog)! Walkers and runners welcome, all entered to win a raffle basket and there’s the biggest team gets a pizza party.