PORTLAND, Maine — Composer Emily Isaacson has always loved classical music; a passion that not everyone shares. So she wanted to make the music more accessible for *anyone.

Portland Bach Experience brings musicians together to perform the music of Bach in different locations; from concert settings to more intimate performances in which you can interact with the musicians, and spots in which kids can run around and parents can have a beer while listening.

Isaacson says no one is expected to show up wearing a certain dress code, or to be quiet, or even cultured. Portland Bach Experience is just a fun, laid back way to introduce kids and anyone else to one of her favorite composers.

