'Downeast Folk' tells the tales of Eastport

John Hylas Smith tells stories about his hometown through songs.

EASTPORT, Maine — Johyn Hylas Smith is a storyteller; mostly through songwriting. He's also a man who loves his town of Eastport and the history it holds. He tells some of those stories in a book and CD combination called, "Downeast Folk: The Story Behind The Songs."

"I was really interested in the history of Eastport and the surrounding area," Smith explains. "We have a pirate festival and it’s one of the best in the state, and I went back to see what the beginnings of all that was."

In fact, Smith did quite a bit of research. He learned more about the population in his neighborhood; including the fact that Washington County has one of the oldest populations in the state, he says in one of his stories; then shares a song called, "Old Age Manor."

Smith also pays homage to three boats that all met grim fates in the water that surrounds Eastport; 'Bottom Basher,' 'All American,' and 'Miss Priss.'

He writes, "They went down, down, down in the bay from high tide to low tide all swept away. Their wives and their children cry out in distress for the men - of the Bottom Basher, All American, and Miss Priss."

"Those are three boats that actually came to an untimely end here," Smith says. "So I spoke to a lot of people about those occasions. This is a dangerous bay.

Smith says while his book and songs are for anyone who wants to listen; he initially wrote them for the people who live here. These stories can often get personal, he explains, then shares a song he wrote about a young woman lost to the opioid epidemic.

"She was a beauty with lots of promise, the high school yearbook said 'most likely to succeed.' Came a bottle tossin', donut-spinning hoodlum to woo her, knowing better she finally let him in... Now she walks the streets of Eastport with the tracks upon her arms. No one looks her way, so disgusted, what a waste of human life. On Christmas morn' they found her on the breakwater as the nor'easter left her there. Frozen solid to the concrete, in her hand she clutched a prayer."