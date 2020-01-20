AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — While Aroostook County has plenty of events and features to draw visitors year-round, the winter season seems to ramp up for the area; from perfectly groomed snowmobile trails, to some of the most incredible views of Maine and Canada along snowshoeing trails.

Much of what The County has to offer in the winter is captured in February's issue of Down East Magazine. "Hard Water Heritage" is an article written about generations of fishermen and their families who spend their free days on frozen lakes.

In "Braaap-ers' Delight" you'll find not only some of the best trails to hit with your sled when you head north, but also where to stay, where to eat some of the best food, and where to get some of the most incredible views you wouldn't have access to unless riding along a snowmobile trail.

Paul Cyr, Down East

For more information on Down East, click here.

