PORTLAND, Maine — When it's raining most people hunker down inside, so here's a roundup from Shannon Bryan with FitMaine.com of fun active stuff to do - no outside workouts required.

Fly Bungee

Hyper Fitness, Topsham. $25 drop-in. www.novayogatrapeze.com

Classes: 10 a.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Fitness with a bungee cord! You’re attached to the ceiling by a bungee cord that lets you bounce and leap around like a newly born Peter Pan. It’s a ton of fun to fly and leap - but the resistance of the bungee (and all that jumping around) definitely gets your heart pumping.

Derby Skate Club

Happy Wheels, Portland. $162 (skates and gear not included) www.facebook.com/DerbySkateClub

12-class session starting Jan. 7 on Tuesday evenings 5:30-7 p.m.

Fun on roller skates. If you’re familiar with Roller Derby, this is kind of like that - except without the competition and heavy contact. You’ll learn some derby fundamentals during the 12-week session, but the focus is on fitness and fun. Haven’t skated in decades or ever? No problem! You’ll learn in this class. Registration for winter session opens November 26.

Pound

Maine Pines Racquet and Fitness, Brunswick. $15 day pass. www.mainepines.com

Classes: 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Saturday

A fitness class with drumsticks. It’s a “full-body cardio jam session, combining light resistance with constant simulated drumming.” There are squats and lunges and plyometrics and the rhythmic banging of drumsticks – on your mat, on the floor and overhead.

RELATED: Bates professor 'bares sole' in shoe exhibit

RELATED: Sleeping with the dogs...

Trapeze

The Sellam Circus School, Biddeford. $195 (8-week session). www.thesellamcircus.com

Learn the basic techniques and build strength of the state trapeze. The class accommodates a broad spectrum of abilities and you’ll work at your own pace. Also: You’ll be on a TRAPEZE! How cool is that?!

The Sellam Circus School also offers classes in aerial silks, hand balancing, Chinese pole, as well as youth classes, too.

Bounce

Salud, Portland. $15 drop-in. www.saludportland.com

Trampolines! Bounce is all about high energy and cardio as you bounce on the trampoline. There’s strength training mixed in, too, so you’re heart and your muscles will be feeling it by the time class is over. And trampolines are just dang fun.