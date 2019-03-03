YARMOUTH CDP, Maine — This June hundreds of cyclists will take part in the annual Trek Across Maine, a massive ride and fundraiser for the American Lung Association.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the ride, and to mark the year there's a brand new route starting and finishing in Brunswick; and some new technology to keep the riders a little safer on the road.

Chip Noble is the senior project manager at Garmin, who has been working on designing the route bikers will follow this year. He showed us a few of the new products designed for safety right at Garmin's facility in Yarmouth; including a device small enough to carry in a back pocket, but big enough to send out an S.O.S. signal, if needed. It's also a tracking device for the families of cyclists, hoping to keep track of them while on the Trek Across Maine.

Additions for your bike: a rear facing detection that lets you know when a car is approaching from behind, and when it has safely passed; and a bright headlight.

Garmin is providing a 20% discount on wearables (e.g. Garmin watches), cycling devices, and inReach devices for anyone who registers for the Trek Across Maine before May 20, 2019.

Kim Chamard from the American Lung Association is hoping to get 2,000 registrants this year and raise $2-million for the American Lung Association.

To register, click here.