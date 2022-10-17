Chellie Pingree, Democratic candidate for CD-1, interviews with 207

In the race, Chellie Pingree is seeking re-election in Maine's first congressional district.

PORTLAND, Maine — This fall, 207 is interviewing candidates for major offices in Maine. Chellie Pingree is a Democrat running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine’s first congressional district.

The other candidate on the ballot is Republican candidate Ed Thelander.

Here’s a quick biography of Pingree:

Job: Farmer and small business owner.

Residence: North Haven.

Previous campaigns for office: Ran for the first congressional district seat in 2008 and won. She has won every re-election since.

Previous government experience: U.S. House of Representatives.

In our conversation, Pingree talked about why she supports a ban on assault-style weapons, where she stands on the issue of abortion, and what specific steps she would take to address inflation.

Watch our 207 interview to learn more.