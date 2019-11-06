DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — The second annual Damariscotta Oyster Celebration kicks off on Thursday, June 13th with the International Oyster Chef of the Year competition. The three day festival brings together harvesters, chefs, and those who enjoy the food.

Rory Strunk and Sarah-Taylor Wieluns of O'Maine Studios launched the event last year, with the help of a few local harvesters, and the goal was to increase the overall awareness of harvesting in Maine - where your oysters come from.

At the event, chefs will show off their skills; people can meet their local harvesters; and shuckers will race to show who is the fastest of them all.

