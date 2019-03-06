PORTLAND, Maine — Neil Sattin has spent a lifetime listening to relationship problems and trying to fix them, but it didn't become a career path for him until he was older. Now his podcast, 'Relationship Alive!' has been downloaded more than 3-million times.

In it, Sattin speaks with experts from all around the world about their practices; what they've learned from people they've treated; and how to have better intimacy; better communication; take better care of yourself, and in turn, your partner and your pet.

We sat down with Sattin in his apartment building in Portland, where he records his podcasts. The day we stopped by, Sattin hosted a Skype interview with Dr. Sue Johnson, the creator of Emotionally Focused Couples Therapy. Johnson is one of the world's leading researchers on the application of attachment theory in relationships.

A podcast isn't far enough for Sattin, though, who is about to kickoff a tour of 'Relationship Alive Live!' He's hosting his first at One Longfellow Square on Thursday, June 6th. He'll be joined by Terry Real, who wrote 'The New Rules of Marriage' and created Relational Life Therapy. The two will be talking about setting up relationships for success and answering questions from the audience. There will also be music from Katie Matzell.