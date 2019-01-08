OGUNQUIT, Maine — “When I first ‘met’ Sally Bowles, I was twenty-three,” Kate Shindle remembers. “I had been out of college less than year.” She got to know Bowles when she was cast to play the character in “Cabaret”—and what a role it is. Liza Minelli won an Oscar when she portrayed Bowles, a singer at a nightclub in Germany in the years when Hitler was rising to power, in the 1972 movie of the same name.

Now Shindle is bringing Bowles to life in the production of “Cabaret” at Ogunquit Playhouse, and doing so with a perspective that comes with age and experience. “This is my fifth staging of this production,” Shindle told me. “You learn a lot about yourself, obviously, as you get older and then you also relate differently to the things the character is experiencing.”

What doesn’t change for actors is the joy of immersing oneself in a great role in a classic musical. Such opportunities don’t come along often. “I don’t know if anybody’s told you,” Shindle says wryly, “but not all musicals are equally good. When you find one that’s amazing, you want to keep doing it.”

