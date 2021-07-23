Children's book highlights scenic Maine spots

'Mish and Friends' Maine Adventure' takes readers from Fort Kent to Kennebunkport through its illustrations.

PORTLAND, Maine — Sometimes it takes years to chase a dream. Sometimes it takes decades. That's the case for writer, Cheryl Johnson, now selling her children's book "Mish and Friends' Maine Adventure." It's a story she wrote when she was 20-years-old.

Johnson also does her own illustrations, showcasing some of Maine's most beautiful spots, and encouraging young readers to explore.

Each image in the story takes readers on a journey, from Fort Kent to Freeport, and many stops in between, offering up a lesson about each scenic spot.

We spoke with Cheryl Johnson about her own unorthodox journey to finding her passion, and about what readers will learn from her story.