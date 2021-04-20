Chefs cook virtually to support healthcare in midcoast

The pandemic put a damper on a lot of major fundraisers this year, forcing many nonprofits to get creative. Oasis Free Clinics started up virtual cooking classes.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Oasis Free Clinics offers medical and dental healthcare to those in the midcoast area who are low income and don't have insurance. The pandemic hit on Oasis' 25th anniversary, shutting down any plans for a major fundraising gala. Instead, the volunteers and staff members came up with a creative way to bring money into the non-profit: virtual cooking classes.

Luckily, there is no shortage of chefs in the greater Brunswick area, happy to support such a meaningful cause. Chefs like Ali Waks Adams offered up their time and expertise to create meals through the winter with people all over the country.

"These people weren’t doing it just because it was something to do, they were doing it because it was helping Oasis, and I think it’s wonderful to be a part of such a generous and involved community," Waks Adams says.

Between 30 and 75 people joined in on some of the virtual cooking or cocktail creating classes, each paying $75 to learn from some professionals. "We have two more classes left, but so far we have raised $12,000," says Oasis Executive Director, Anita Ruff. "That will help pay for our staff dentist. It’s the first time we’ve ever had a dentist on our team... [that money] will help us deliver probably close to $50-$75,000 in free dental care."

