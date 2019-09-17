PORTLAND, Maine — When Down East Magazine releases its October issue, it's the one I most look forward to. I love the pop of color; the articles about fall; the photos. Accompanied by images from photographer Ben Williamson, there's an article mapping out the best road trip through Maine to see some color: "Fall Off The Radar."

From Eustis to Kingfield through Farmington and Newry into Lovell, there are plenty of scenic roads and places to pull off and snap a photo of the beauty Maine's forests have to offer in the autumn.

If you've ever been curious as to how the state forecasts foliage, there's even an article about the woman who's been doing it for 30 years.

If you happen to snap a photo you like while you're out exploring the state, submit it to the magazine's Reader Photo Contest.