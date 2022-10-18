Bruce Poliquin, Republican candidate for CD-2, interviews with 207

The other candidates on the ballot are Democratic incumbent Jared Golden and independent Tiffany Bond.

PORTLAND, Maine — This fall, 207 is interviewing candidates for major offices in Maine. Bruce Poliquin is a Republican running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine’s second congressional district.

Here’s a quick biography of Poliquin:

Job: Investment Manager

Residences: Georgetown and Oakland

Previous campaigns for office: Ran for second congressional district seat in 2014 and 2016 and won both times; ran for second congressional district seat in a four-way race in 2018 and finished second behind Golden, who won.

Previous government experience: Maine State Treasurer (2011-2013); U.S. House of Representatives (2014-2018)

In our conversation, Poliquin talked about what steps he would take to tackle inflation, what he believes should be done with legislation concerning security at the southern border, and where he stands on the issue of abortion.