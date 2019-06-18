WESTBROOK, Maine — Recon Fitness in Westbrook bills itself as "Work Before Work" on its website.

"Most people that come here are brand new they've never done anything like this before," says instructor and co-owner of the space, Eric Wood.

Peggy Keyser and I attempted a beginner class called BoxFit, a combination of cross fit and boxing. Here, you not only learn how to throw a punch, but how to do it like a pro because this isn't just a workout, it's a real deal boxing lesson.

"We have two [web] pages," says Wood. "We have a Recon Fit, the fitness side, then we have Recon MMA focusing on all of the aspects of combat fighting so that people can go from fitness and look and learn it, and then take it to another level of performing in front of crowds," where you can learn from some serious professionals.

"We've seen so many women go 'I'm gonna do a fitness class for ladies,' then it becomes, 'I feel strong, I feel safe, I feel secure, I feel like I could do more than I thought I could do.' Surely that happens with men but what we've seen with the transition is more woman saying, 'I want to try more' and that transfers into life, right?"

