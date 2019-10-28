LEWISTON, Maine — Christine McDowell has collected more than 200 pairs of shoes from all over the world; a collection the Bates professor is sharing in an exhibit at Museum L-A in Lewiston. Shoes made from straw, carved from wood, or designed right in the Lewiston-Auburn area back in the heyday of the shoe manufacturing industry.

McDowell walked us through the museum, pointing out some of her favorites in the collection called, "Footwear: From Function to Fashion." As a professor of theater at Bates College, McDowell always keeps her eyes out for unique costumes or shoes that can be used in a production; that's just part of her fascination with shoes.

McDowell worked with Museum L-A collections and exhibits coordinator, Emma Sieh, to piece together shoes from her own collection; some on loan from Rancourt & Company; and some from the Androscoggin Historical Society and the Bates Museum of Art.

The collection will be on display at Museum L-A through the new year.