BIDDEFORD, Maine — Sam Kean has written books about the human brain; the air around us; and the periodic table, but when Kean writes he includes humor and real life stories from history. He turns science into stories with good guys and bad guys.

"I want to make people as passionate about it as I am," says Kean. "I think that if we understand science we can understand a lot more about the world. I think it opens up your eyes to a lot of things."

Kean says he sees science through the stories of conflict and drama. Human life has heroes and villains and that's how he writes his books.

Kean gives talks all over the world, often at colleges. He was in town for a conversation with the students of the University of New England. We thank UNE for making Sam Kean available to us.

For more information on his stories: https://samkean.com/